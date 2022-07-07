SEC Fines Ex-Eckert Seamans Atty $125K In Stock Fraud Case

By Al Barbarino (July 7, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a $125,000 settlement with a former Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC and ex-SEC attorney for his role in what the agency called a multimillion-dollar "unregistered, fraudulent offering of securities," the agency announced Thursday. Philadelphia-based attorney John W. Pauciulo made "material misstatements and omissions" in private placement memoranda he prepared for various investment funds that offered and sold securities to raise money for an unregistered securities offering issued by Complete Business Solutions Group Inc., which did business as Par Funding. "Pauciulo misrepresented that the securities offerings did not need to be registered with the...

