Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Voyager Digital Holdings Inc.

By Vince Sullivan (July 7, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York court July 5, saying it was experiencing a run on the bank at a time when crypto values were plummeting worldwide. (istock.com/denphumi) The firm said it was particularly hard hit when borrower Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a $650 million loan package consisting of cash and bitcoin, leading to the borrower's own liquidation proceeding in the British Virgin Islands. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection: Prolonged volatility in global cryptocurrency markets Default on $650 million loan by Three Arrows Capital Suspension of customer trading, deposits and...

