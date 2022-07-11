Shumaker Advisors Adds Former Hillsborough County Official

By Madison Arnold (July 11, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Advisors is continuing its massive growth spurt in Florida, this time with the addition of a former Hillsborough County official. The firm announced the addition of Jim Taylor, the former division director for Hillsborough County, where he was responsible for creating and implementing legislative agendas. He joined Shumaker Advisors to help grow its state and federal practice. "I love being able to effectually change as best as I can in the small role that I can, whether that is lobbying with a lobbying firm like Shumaker Advisors or doing government relations for my county government or working as staff to...

