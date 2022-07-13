Sidley Continues Miami Growth With 4 Private Equity Attys

By Lynn LaRowe (July 13, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP is growing its private equity practice in Miami with the addition of a new partner and three senior associates, continuing a recent wave of hiring for the firm in the city. Sidley announced earlier this month that Miami native Gabriel Valdes had come on board as a global M&A and private equity partner following a seven-year stint with McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Joining alongside him, the firm said, were three senior managing associates: Karla Utset, who also came over from McDermott, Marcos Alvarez, formerly of Holland & Knight LLP, and Anabelle Dahdah, formerly of Jones Day....

