Derek Chauvin Gets 21 Years For Violating Floyd's Civil Rights

By Lauren Berg (July 7, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer serving 22 years for the slaying of George Floyd — a crime captured on video that was seen by millions and sparked racial justice protests — was sentenced Thursday in Minnesota federal court to 21 additional years for depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights. After he was convicted of murder in Floyd's slaying in April 2021 and sentenced last June to 22½ years for the crime, Chauvin, 46, in December pled guilty to using "unreasonable force" against Floyd when he pressed his knee into the Black man's neck for more than nine minutes as...

