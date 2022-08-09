NJ Powerhouse: Duane Morris

By Ryan Harroff (August 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP delivered life sciences giant Catalent Inc. a major win with an $80 million carveout acquisition of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.'s manufacturing and packaging operations, while also helping to guide the closure of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power plants. After more than a century of growth, culminating in over 700 attorneys working at the firm nationwide today, Duane Morris bolstered and broadened its 47-attorney presence in its Newark and Cherry Hill offices over the past 12 months, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 New Jersey Powerhouses. Duane Morris has a substantial foothold in the Garden State's large pharmaceutical industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS