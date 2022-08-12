NJ Powerhouse: Wilentz

By Clarice Silber (August 12, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA had a jam-packed year serving as bond counsel to the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority, representing Total Eye Care in an acquisition and guiding an $85 million commercial loan on behalf of Investors Bank. The firm was able to take on that work and other major feats across its robust practices in both business and personal services by tapping into its vast resources and maintaining its commitment to its clients first manifested more than a century ago, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 New Jersey Powerhouses. Ninety of the firm's roughly 100 attorneys...

