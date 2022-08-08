Illinois Powerhouse: Cooley

By Celeste Bott (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- It's been just over a year since Cooley LLP opened the doors of its Chicago office, but the firm is already making its mark helping Windy City companies navigate multimillion-dollar transactions and advising clients staring down litigation under Illinois' unique privacy laws. Launching in May 2021 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Silicon Valley firm saw a chance to tap into Chicago's burgeoning venture capital community and leverage its skills and talent to service the large companies with household names there, particularly those in the tech and life sciences spaces. Attorneys say Cooley — which has roughly 1,300 attorneys working in...

