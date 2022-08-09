Illinois Powerhouse: Jenner & Block

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP's well-rounded and accomplished litigation team, along with its immense pro bono commitments, landed it at the forefront of Illinois' legal industry in 2021, with its top litigators guiding USA Gymnastics through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and advocating for detainees in a pro bono suit against the Illinois Department of Corrections. Citing Illinois' strong benches, courts and judges, Dean Panos, partner and co-chair of the firm's food, beverage and consumer law practice, told Law360 that Chicago is "a hotbed of legal talent." Jenner & Block stands in that "hotbed" as a leader, earning the firm a spot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS