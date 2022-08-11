Illinois Powerhouse: Sidley Austin

By Celeste Bott (August 11, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Sidley Austin LLP has a long history of excellence in the Windy City, and the firm's work this past year was no exception, securing key appellate victories for the Obama Foundation and advising clients through multibillion-dollar acquisitions. This past year, Sidley attorneys were dominant in the appellate space. The firm's attorney defeated a bid by policyholders seeking COVID-19 business interruption coverage from Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. in the first batch of Seventh Circuit rulings on that issue. They also persuaded the same appellate court to affirm a precedent-setting dismissal of a securities fraud suit against Zebra Technologies Corp. after it was...

