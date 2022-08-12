Illinois Powerhouse: Winston & Strawn

By Andrew Karpan (August 12, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP's deep bench of Chicago lawyers gave the firm the legal firepower to take on the city's high-profile prosecution of actor Jussie Smollett, further entrenching the firm's ubiquity in the Windy City legal world. The firm now has offices in most major U.S. cities, but it traces its origins to Chicago, where it has been a central fixture on the city's legal scene since 1853. Sean Wieber, a partner in that office who was attached to the Smollett case as a deputy special prosecutor, said the decision to take on the prosecution of the "Empire" actor who was accused of filing a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS