BHP Must Face Revived £5B Brazil Dam Disaster Suit In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (July 8, 2022, 10:55 AM BST) -- The Court of Appeal revived one of the largest group actions in history Friday, ruling that a £5 billion ($6 billion) lawsuit against mining giant BHP brought by victims of a dam disaster in Brazil could continue in England. The court has agreed that the case, brought on behalf of victims of a flood following the collapse of a dam in Brazil that caused widespread destruction, can proceed in England. (DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images) Three appellate judges unanimously agreed that the case, brought on behalf of more than 200,000 victims of a major flood following the collapse of the Fundao...

