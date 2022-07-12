Squire Patton Boggs Hires Litigator For London Team

By Ashish Sareen (July 12, 2022, 7:07 PM BST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has recruited a former barrister to its litigation team in London, in a move to build out its bench strength in complex financial disputes. Christian Toms — who joined the firm from Brown Rudnick LLP on July 4 — has been hired in a bid to help Squire Patton Boggs better advise clients on litigation arising from complex financial arrangements and investments, as well as joint venture, fraud and director-shareholder disputes. Toms has also dealt with cryptocurrency and cyber-fraud litigation, as well as focusing on financial disputes. "I'm excited to join the disputes team here at Squire...

