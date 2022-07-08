UK Attys Warned Against OKing Online Ransom Payments

By Ashish Sareen (July 8, 2022, 7:17 PM BST) -- Attorneys should not be advising clients to make ransomware payments after cyberattacks in the hopes of staving off stiff data breach penalties, the U.K.'s data watchdog and its cybersecurity agency cautioned Friday. The Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Centre joined forces in writing a letter to the Law Society and the Bar Council, professional organizations for solicitors and barristers in England and Wales, to ask for their help in stemming the tide of ransom payments being made to cybercriminals. "I want to work with the legal profession and NCSC to ensure that companies understand how we will consider...

