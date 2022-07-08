Cyber Security Biz Coalition Raises $250M To Expand

By Elaine Briseño (July 8, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Cyber insurance and security company Coalition announced Friday that it has raised $250 million to spur growth, offer more services and expand into international markets. This round of funding closed in June with investors that included Allianz X, Valor Equity Partners and Kinetic Partners, according to a statement. The new funding round increased Coalition's valuation from $3.5 billion to $5 billion, the company said. According to Friday's announcement, the funding comes as the company "continues its wave of growth at massive scale." Coalition, according to a statement, has had an almost 200% increase in revenue over the prior year. "Many organizations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS