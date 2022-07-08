DeSantis Picks Ex-GC To Lead Florida Election Office

By Clarice Silber (July 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has hired Peter Antonacci, a former prosecutor and Broward County supervisor of elections, to become the director of the state Office of Election Crimes and Security in the Florida Department of State. The governor announced Antonacci's hiring on Wednesday, noting that the office is charged with investigating all election crimes in Florida and tasked with overseeing "the implementation of measures that will ensure [the state's] elections remain secure." DeSantis said in a statement that Antonacci, who has worked as Broward County supervisor of elections and Palm Beach County state attorney, has dedicated his career to serving Florida....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS