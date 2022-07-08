Bannon Attorney 'Reluctantly' Seeks To Exit Contempt Case

By Khorri Atkinson (July 8, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP partner said Friday that he was withdrawing from defending former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon against criminal contempt charges over Bannon's refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying he might be called to testify at Bannon's trial this month in D.C. federal court. Robert Costello wrote in a withdrawal motion to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols that he was the only person who interacted with the committee on Bannon's behalf. And because his client's "sole basis of information about the facts and the law" came about through communications with him,...

