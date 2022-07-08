Renewable Energy Firm Sees Green With $21M Paris IPO

By Tom Zanki (July 8, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- French renewable energy firm Groupe OKwind debuted Friday on the Euronext Paris after completing a €20.2 million ($20.5 million) initial public offering that will help fund its growth plans, marking a rare IPO in a slow global market. Groupe OKwind, which develops solar trackers that generate renewable energy and other products that help reduce energy consumption, sold 1.87 million shares at €10.81 each. The company will use IPO proceeds to commercialize its products, to fund research and development, and to acquire new technologies, among other things. "The successful IPO … is a transformational step in our history," Groupe OKwind CEO Louis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS