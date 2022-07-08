Gov't Taps Ex-Family Law Barrister For New Solicitor General

By Ronan Barnard (July 8, 2022, 7:55 PM BST) -- The government announced Friday it has appointed Edward Timpson to be the new solicitor general for England and Wales after a series of scandals led to a mass exodus of ministers that left the U.K. government in chaos. Timpson, the member of Parliament for Eddisbury, a constituency in North-East England, will fill the vacancy left by Alex Chalk, who signed a resignation letter with four other lawmakers on Tuesday as ministers fled Boris Johnson's government, leading to the prime minister's resignation on Thursday. Timpson, along with Attorney General Suella Braverman, will oversee the Serious Fraud Office, the Crown Prosecution Service, the...

