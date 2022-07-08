FCC Revs Up Campaign Against Auto Warranty Robocalls

By Kelly Lienhard (July 8, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission took additional steps Thursday to crack down on billions of unlawful auto warranty robocalls directed at consumers across the United States. FCC's Enforcement Bureau announced that it is ordering several carriers to stop carrying robocalls generated by Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and related associates, as well as issuing an advisory to all networks to be on the lookout for the robocalls. The agency said that any party facilitating traffic from these groups could face enforcement action. According to an FCC press release, the agency believes the Cox, Jones and Sumco Panama...

