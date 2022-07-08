Voyager Says Hope Is Not Lost For Ch. 11 Creditor Recovery

By Rick Archer (July 8, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. told a New York bankruptcy judge on Friday that its customers should not give up hope of seeing a return on the billions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency they've deposited with the company. At a virtual hearing for its first-day Chapter 11 motions, Voyager faced questions from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles on how its business operates and said it was trying to move as quickly as possible to enact a plan that will provide assets for its depositors. "It is not correct to think there is no hope. It is not correct to think they've...

