Judge Won't Rethink Ruling in Hospitals' Virus Coverage Bid

By Ben Zigterman (July 8, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge declined to reconsider his decision dismissing most of the COVID-19 coverage claims by a group of Augusta University hospitals. U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall said Thursday that the hospitals simply repeated the same arguments they had already made in response to Affiliated FM's partial motion for judgment on the pleadings, which was granted in March. "The court does not find that it overlooked any of the AU Insureds' legal arguments, and this motion simply rehashes the same arguments plaintiffs made in opposition to AFM's motion," Judge Hall wrote in a nine-page decision. In his March decision,...

