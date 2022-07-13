Fieldfisher Claims It Never Agreed To Give Film Tax Advice

By Joel Poultney (July 13, 2022, 6:52 PM BST) -- Law firm Fieldfisher LLP rejected claims it gave negligent tax advice to a high-profile literary agent for an investment in the film production of "The Book Thief," saying it wasn't contracted to advise on the scheme. The law firm said in a July 6 High Court defense, which has recently been made public, that it was only contracted to give tax advice on the arrangements of a company owned by Ingenious becoming a corporate partner with The Blair Partnership in 2012— and not on Ingenious' underlying investment structure. Ingenious marketed a number of film investment tax-break schemes which were later deemed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS