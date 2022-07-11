Workers Can't Keep IDs Masked In Vaccine Suit, 1st Circ. Says

By Vin Gurrieri (July 11, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit won't pause a Maine federal judge's order that requires a group of health care workers in the Pine Tree State to publicly reveal their identities in their suit challenging the constitutionality of the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the health sector. A three-judge panel on Thursday denied a motion by a group of pseudonymous litigants to stay an order by U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy that they publicly reveal their identities while they appeal the merits of the judge's decision. The First Circuit concluded that the anonymous plaintiffs were unable to show that any fear they hold...

