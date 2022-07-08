Estate Asks NC Justices To Settle Uninsured Driver 'Anomaly'

By Hayley Fowler (July 8, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's Supreme Court was asked to review how the statute of limitations is applied to claims involving uninsured motorists, following trial court and appellate rulings the estate of a deceased cab driver said cost them survivorship damages. At issue is whether a lawsuit filed within the statute of limitations but served after it expires is still timely. The North Carolina Court of Appeals said it wasn't, but the family of Olivia Flores notes the question of law isn't settled. "The provision of insurance coverage in accordance with the intent of our Legislature, for which the victims of irresponsible motorists have...

