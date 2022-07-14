Amazon TM Ruling Proves Important For Global Websites

By Steven James and Hattie Chessher (July 14, 2022, 9:32 AM BST) -- Global websites, in the absence of geo-restrictions, allow customers to access and purchase products from anywhere in the world. This presents a challenge for brand owners, because, unlike these websites, trademark rights are territorial. There must be use of the mark in the territory it protects in order for the activity to infringe. Where a website is therefore based outside the territory, but consumers can view and purchase products from within it, this creates uncertainty as to whether the relevant mark has been used in the country in question. In the U.K. and EU, case law has established that there will...

