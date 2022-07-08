7th Circ. Leaves Nutmeg Owner Liable For $1.3M

By Donald Morrison (July 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Nutmeg Group LLC, a defunct investment adviser, owes nearly $1.3 million in disgorged ill-gotten gains and civil penalties for misreporting investor funds, the Seventh Circuit has affirmed, though it unraveled an injunction requiring him to obey securities laws, saying the injunction was insufficiently specific. An Illinois federal court correctly ordered Randall Goulding to disgorge $642,422, plus a matching civil penalty, equivalent to the money he had received for operating funds during the five years preceding the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, the appeals court said Thursday in a published opinion. The panel also vacated an injunction from...

