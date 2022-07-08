Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fintech Co. Upstart Faces Potential Securities Class Action

By Eric Heisig (July 8, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Online lending underwriter Upstart is accused in a proposed class action of misleading investors about its abilities to weather uncertainties in the economy, which hurt the shareholders' pocketbooks when the stock price tanked in May following news of a challenging quarter.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Southern District of Ohio, said Upstart Holdings Inc. long touted the quality of its operation and algorithm, which it claimed would be less affected by economic factors than other underwriting companies. It also relied on a business model that involved carrying few loans on its own books and instead farmed them out to banks...

