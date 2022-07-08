7th Circ. Backs Spoofing Convictions Of Ex-Deutsche Traders

By Tom Zanki (July 8, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld the convictions of two Deutsche Bank metals traders for wire fraud, ruling that the pair engaged in an unlawful spoofing scheme that tricked competing market participants and helped them execute orders at better prices. A three-judge panel concluded on Thursday that traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu used deceptive tactics that are prosecutable under the federal government's wire fraud statutes. Vorley and Chanu allegedly orchestrated a manual spoofing scheme, meaning they placed orders they had no intention of filling in an attempt to create a false sense of supply and demand, enabling them to capitalize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS