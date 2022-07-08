Security Guards Union Loses COVID Protocol Suit For Good

By Emily Brill (July 8, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit alleging federal courthouses weren't properly cleaned and sterilized during the COVID-19 pandemic met its end in New York federal court Friday, with a judge ruling that the union behind the litigation failed to show how it was harmed by the alleged uncleanliness. In a 15-page opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman granted motions to dismiss filed by the U.S. Marshals Service and the contractor Centerra Group LLC, which employs security guards represented by the United States Court Security Officers union. Judge Liman dismissed an earlier version of the suit in August, and he ruled Friday that...

