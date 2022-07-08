Crypto Co. Celsius Called 'Ponzi Scheme' In Ex-Partner's Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (July 8, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network Ltd. has been sued in New York state court by a former business partner that says the company ran a Ponzi scheme before it froze customer withdrawals amid the market downturn. New York-based KeyFi Inc. alleged in a Thursday complaint that London-based Celsius and its Hoboken, New Jersey-based subsidiary Celsius KeyFi LLC refused to honor contractual obligations to pay KeyFi millions of dollars under a profit-sharing agreement the parties inked in January 2021. "The dispute came to a head when plaintiff discovered that the defendants had been leveraging Celsius' customer deposits to manipulate crypto-asset markets, had failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS