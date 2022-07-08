Warren Urges SEC To Push Ahead With SPAC Regulation

By Al Barbarino (July 8, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., penned a letter Friday supporting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's plan to increase disclosures required of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, claiming institutional entities are currently cutting corners to reap revenues at the expense of retail investors. Warren said the current SPAC framework gives sponsors, institutional investors and "Wall Street insiders" profit-making opportunities that dilute shares for retail investors, lead to "low-quality deals that harm investors," are riddled with hidden fees and incentivizes inadequate and even fraudulent disclosures. "I have long been concerned about the risks SPACs pose for retail investors, and the fundamentally misaligned...

