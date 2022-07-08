Notice Woes Pause Action On $31.5M Schwab Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (July 8, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has rescheduled a hearing to consider a $31.5 million settlement to end a stockholder suit over TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s merger with the Charles Schwab Corp. after counsel said a noticing agent had "inadvertently failed" to notify 20,000 potential class members. In an order Friday, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. set a settlement hearing for Sept. 21, instead of the July 11 date initially planned. The move came after investor Brett Hawkes' attorney, Gregory V. Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, notified the court that there was a problem notifying the proposed shareholder class....

