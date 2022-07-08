Cruising Kitchens Gets $100M Boost For Ghost Businesses

By Elaine Briseño (July 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Ghost Financial announced Friday it is teaming up with Cruising Kitchens to offer the mobile ghost kitchen and food truck builder up to $100 million in financing and insurance. Ghost Financial will become the preferred cash-back rewards card provider for customers of Cruising Kitchens, which has been featured on the Discovery Channel, until 2025, according to a statement. Ghost kitchens usually operate out of kitchens in already established restaurants or out of a mobile space. They do not provide dine-in opportunities and instead are only available for take-out. Customers can usually order either by calling or placing an online...

