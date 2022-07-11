Ky. Court OKs COVID Liability Shield Law, Axes Exposure Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 11, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky state appeals court rejected a couple's bid to overcome the state law which provides immunity to businesses and health care providers for COVID-19 related personal injury lawsuits, saying the statute properly shields assisted-living service companies with qualified immunity. In a published opinion issued Friday, the three-judge panel upheld a trial court's dismissal of William Tipton and Joann Tipton's lawsuit which sought to hold an at-home nursing company and its employees liable for allegedly infecting them with COVID-19 during the first summer of the pandemic. The Tiptons argued the law — Kentucky Revised Statute 39A.275 — was unconstitutional because, by...

