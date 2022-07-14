NY Cannabis Regulators OK Rules For 1st Retail Applications

By Sam Reisman (July 14, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Empire State cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules governing how applications for the first batch of adult-use cannabis retail licenses will be meted out. Applicants must have a cannabis conviction or a close family member with a conviction, and must also have experience running a profitable business. They will be eligible to apply for the first round of conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The first tranche of retail licenses will be doled out as part of the Office of Cannabis Management's so-called Seeding Opportunity Initiative, a first-in-the-nation plan announced in March that calls for $50 million in public funds and $150...

