Ex-Director Of Pot Company Says Firing Was Retaliation

By Mike Curley (July 8, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The former director of finance for THC Design LLC is suing the California cannabis company, alleging that he was fired in retaliation for refusing to doctor financial statements and go along with the illegal cultivation and sale of psychedelic mushrooms. In a complaint filed Wednesday in State Superior Court of Los Angeles County, William McKenna said that soon after he was hired in July 2021, the company began asking him to go along with illicit activities, and he learned after his firing that THC Design had gone through three other directors of finance in two years, who he believes were also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS