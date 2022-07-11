Kansas Gov. Seeks Ax Of Hemp Co. Product Seizure Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 11, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Kansas cannabinoid seller who lost $120,000 during a local police raid doesn't have the right to sue the state's attorney general or governor in federal court over the seizure, the AG told a district court judge, adding that the state's criminal statute needs to be hashed out in Kansas court first. If Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution, believes it's perfectly legal under state law to sell products containing Delta-8 THC in Kansas, then he should be required to make this argument in front of a criminal court, according to a motion to dismiss filed Friday by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS