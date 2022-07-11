Willkie Adds 2 Houston Attys After String Of Departures

By Lynn LaRowe (July 11, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has hired a pair of new ex-Baker Botts LLP partners for the firm's Houston office as the branch looks to restaff following a string of departures in recent months, including the loss of its three founding partners. On Friday, Willkie announced the addition of debt finance lawyer Andrew Thomison and energy M&A lawyer Brad Honeycutt to the firm's Houston office as partners in the corporate and financial services department. The hirings come after Willkie added Suneet Kris Argawal as a private equity partner in Houston in May. In the preceding months, however, Willkie's location in Houston...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS