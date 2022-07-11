FCC Says Verizon Should Pay $100K Over Voicemail Concerns

By Christopher Cole (July 11, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to fine Verizon $100,000 for not giving the agency enough data to figure out whether its Premium Visual Voicemail service fell short in accessibility for disabled users. The proposed penalty follows the FCC accepting as prima facie a consumer complaint about Verizon's top-tier service, which creates transcripts of voice messages. The agency's Enforcement Bureau said Friday, roughly seven months after first fielding the complaint, that it found Verizon Wireless liable for the six-figure penalty for "apparently violating its obligation to provide [us] with information necessary" to determine whether the service lived up to requirements. "The Enforcement...

