California Powerhouse: Covington

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- From advising Amazon on a deal with global auto giant Stellantis to develop connected "smart" vehicles, to securing significant courtroom wins for high-profile clients that include Facebook, Amgen and the NFL, Covington & Burling LLP's California lawyers had a banner year that cemented the firm's place as a Golden State stalwart. Although rooted in Washington, D.C., Law360's California Powerhouse continues to grow across the state and dominate in such key industries as tech, media and life sciences. And its client roster boasts some of California's top companies on its client roster, including Qualcomm, Uber, Gilead Sciences, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, Airbnb, Twitter...

