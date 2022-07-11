Shopify Wants Crypto Owners' Security Breach Suit Tossed

By Ben Kochman (July 11, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify has urged a Delaware judge to toss a suit brought after a 2020 data security incident, arguing that the case does not belong in the U.S. and that consumers impermissibly lumped together three separate corporate entities. In court papers filed Friday, Shopify's attorneys attempted to convince the Delaware court to reach a similar finding to that of a California federal court, which in November tossed a similar suit brought against Shopify and French cryptocurrency-wallet maker Ledger for lack of personal jurisdiction. The plaintiffs in the Delaware case are customers of Ledger, which operates on Shopify's e-commerce platform. The suit accuses Shopify...

