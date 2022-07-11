7th Circ. Revives Indiana Doc's Antitrust Claims Against Univ.

By Hailey Konnath (July 11, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has resurrected a surgeon's antitrust suit against Indiana University Health, finding that the doctor has indeed alleged a plausible market under antitrust law, and his claims should've survived the health system's motion to dismiss. The three-judge panel said in a Friday decision that Dr. Ricardo Vasquez pointed to the city of Bloomington as the market relevant to his suit, specifically the vascular surgery market there. Vasquez alleged that Indiana University Health Inc. and its subsidiary hospital in Bloomington have been buying up area health care practices, so they can dominate the health care system there, driving up costs...

