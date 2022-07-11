Cannabis Co. Seeks Early Win In Suit Against Bank

By Sarah Jarvis (July 11, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company is seeking a summary judgment win in its suit accusing an industry banking firm of withholding funds and failing to make tax payments on the company's behalf, telling a Golden State federal court the facts show their claims are true. Plaintiffs CCSAC Inc. and Cann Distributors Inc. alleged in a summary judgment motion filed Friday that the defendants — Pacific Banking Corp., its CEO Justin Costello and GRN Funds LLC — currently hold at least $1.86 million of the plaintiffs' funds. The plaintiffs said the defendants haven't provided any requested documents supporting their denial of a breach...

