Romania Asks DC Circ. To Rehear $356M Award Ruling

By Joyce Hanson (July 11, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Romanian government has asked the D.C. Circuit for a rehearing after an appellate panel affirmed a lower court ruling that sanctioned the country for halting two Swedish food investors' efforts to enforce a confirmed $356 million arbitral award against Romania. Romania argued in its Friday petition that the award has already been discharged under the local law of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, and since the underlying ICSID award has been satisfied in Romanian currency, no further monetary obligations now exist under the award. "The award, which itself was rendered in Romanian currency, RON, has already been...

