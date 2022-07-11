Puma Accuses Rival Of Infringing Running Shoe Patent, TM

By Ryan Harroff (July 11, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Puma has accused a rival sports apparel company in Indiana federal court of infringing its patented shoe foam technology and its "Nitro" trademark to sell running shoes. In a new complaint filed on Friday, Puma SE and Puma North America Inc. asserted that Brooks Sports Inc.'s Aurora BL running shoe was made by infringing Puma's design patent. Puma also alleged that recent marketing materials for Brooks' shoes, claiming that consumers can "Run on Nitro" and "Nitro-infuse" their athletics, infringe Puma's exclusive rights to use the Nitro mark for footwear. "Brooks' use of the NITRO mark without permission is, and has been,...

