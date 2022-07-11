Allianz Faces Off With Restaurant Group In £16.4M Fight

By Ronan Barnard (July 11, 2022, 8:24 PM BST) -- A restaurant group on Monday kicked off its trial to force insurance giant Allianz to pay out £16.4 million ($19.4 million) over COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions, arguing the pandemic triggered the policy more than once. Allianz Insurance PLC and Various Eateries Trading Ltd. began a trial at the High Court to determine whether the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the restaurant group's business interruption policy each time a person contracted the disease in the U.K., allowing it to potentially claim for each of its venues separately. Various Eateries — which owns the brands Strada, Coppa Club and Tavolino — says it is entitled to...

