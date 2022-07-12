Judge Should Have Stepped Aside For Bias In Appeal Protest

By Joel Poultney (July 11, 2022, 9:03 PM BST) -- A London appeals court ruled Monday that a judge should have recused himself from hearing an application to reopen an appeal he had previously rejected because his own fairness in earlier proceedings was under "direct challenge." The Court of Appeal said that Judge Julian Flaux's decision not to re-open Nectrus Ltd.'s appeal over one of his earlier rulings should be set aside for apparent bias. The court said it was "plainly necessary" to re-open the appeal decision "to avoid real injustice" in the case, which stems from a dispute over an investment management agreement that raised questions about reflective loss amid...

