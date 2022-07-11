2 Firms Lead $320M Vertex Buy Of Diabetes Treatment Co.

By Elaine Briseño (July 11, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., repped by Skadden, plans to acquire Cooley-steered biotechnology company ViaCyte Inc. for $320 million in a merger that would unite the companies in working to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Vertex announced Monday. ViaCyte has significant clinical experience working with Type 1 diabetes patients in an effort to develop treatments and ultimately a cure for the chronic disease, Vertex said in a statement. Reshma Kewalramani, CEO and president of Vertex, said in a statement the deal will bolster its own efforts at finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes. ViaCyte is working on cell-derived replacement therapies...

