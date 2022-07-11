Titan Machinery Buys Ag Supplier Heartland For $110M

By Nate Beck (July 11, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- North Dakota-based construction and agriculture equipment supplier Titan Machinery Inc. announced Monday it will spend $110 million to acquire Minnesota's Heartland Ag Systems, the largest distributor of Case IH farm products in North America. Titan's mostly cash acquisition of Heartland gives the company's network of agricultural and construction supply stores access to Case IH equipment that includes fertilizer applicators and sprayer parts and accessories. Heartland, based in Hutchinson, Minnesota, has distribution agreements between 17 states in the Midwest and Northwest and has 12 retail stores. "Titan Machinery is uniquely able to integrate these two industry-leading businesses, creating a complete distribution model...

